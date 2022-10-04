CarWale
    Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to Rs 39,298 in October 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    812 Views
    This festive season, Honda Cars India has announced discounts of up to Rs 39,298. The offers and benefits are grade, variant, and location-specific. Therefore, interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

    The latest benefits and offers are applicable till 31 October, 2022. Here we bring you a summary of all those discounts.

    Honda WR-V

    The Honda WR-V attracts the highest benefits worth Rs 39,298 this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 12,298. Additionally, the customers can avail car exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Further, the existing Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. 

    Honda City (fifth-generation)

    The latest generation Honda City attracts the second highest benefits among the product line-up. Honda India offers benefits of up to Rs 37,896 on the new-gen Honda City this month. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 10,896. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange, while Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Further, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Honda Jazz

    New customers looking to buy the Honda Jazz can avail of benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in October. The total benefits include a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange. Further, customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the company is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

    Honda Amaze

    The Amaze compact sedan continues to offer similar benefits from September, this month. The vehicle attracts benefits of up to Rs 8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

    Honda City (fourth-generation)

    The fourth-generation Honda City attracts a customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000 this month. It is worth noting that discounts on car exchange and corporate discounts are not applicable for the fourth-generation Honda City.

