Jeep Compass manual vs automatic: Performance figures revealed

The Jeep Compass has proved its mettle, has a good demand in its segment and even became a game-changer for the carmaker in India. Apart from the popular six-speed manual version, many customers are also choosing its nine-speed automatic trim to ease their gear shifting hassles in the ever-increasing traffic.

Yet, the engine remains the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill producing 171bhp of power and 350Nm of torque. Here's a comparison of the performance of the SUV with a two-pedal set up with its sibling with a stick shift.

A. Acceleration

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

In our V-BOX tests, the Compass manual hit 60kmph from standstill in 5.28 seconds while the automatic version took 4.83 seconds. This is indicative of the runs one will do within the city. On the other hand, for the highway speeds we have the 0-100kmph sprint times. The Compass manual trim outshined the automatic version by clocking a 0-100kmph sprint time of 10.31 seconds as against the AT's 12.28 seconds.

B. Roll on times

20-80kmph in third gear/kickdown

40-100kmph in fourth gear/kickdown

Now, when it comes to driveability, it should be noted that the tests for the manual version happen in third/fourth gear, while for the automatic - in kickdown. So it’s obvious here that the AT is faster as it took 6.54 seconds to complete the 20-80kmph run and 9.89seconds for the 40-100kmph roll on run in kickdown. Meanwhile, the manual version took 9.3seconds for the 20-80kmph run in third gear. Also, the 40-100kmph in-gear acceleration test was completed in 11.25 seconds in fourth gear.