MG Motor pledges Rs 2 crore for relief towards Coronavirus pandemic

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, MG Motor India has donated Rs 2 crore for relief towards the Coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of its social responsibility, the company will donate supplies to government hospitals and health institutions in Gurugram and Halol, Gujarat, to ensure the health and well-being of the medical staff and underprivileged sections of the society.

Of the Rs 2 crore donation, MG Motor India will contribute Rs 1 crore, while the remaining Rs 1 crore will be pledged by the company's employees. The relief supplies includes masks, gloves, ventilators, beds, and medicines. However, the supplies depend on the exact requirements of the particular government hospitals and health institutions.

Moreover, to ensure the safety and well-being of the staff at its dealerships, the carmaker is advising it's dealer-partners to ensure enhanced insurance cover for their employees across the country.