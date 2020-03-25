Please Tell Us Your City

  • Lexus unveils world’s first tattooed car

Lexus unveils world’s first tattooed car

March 25, 2020, 03:46 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
Lexus unveils world’s first tattooed car

- Base car is a Lexus UX compact SUV  

- Took six months to design and develop  

Fiddling with the paint job is the easiest way to make your car stand out. You could either do a custom paint job or even a funky wrap job. Lexus however has found a way to make your car even cooler by actually tattooing it.

Partnering with London-based tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe, this is the world's first tattooed car. Named simply the 'Tattoo Car', the vehicle is actually a white Lexus UX compact SUV that was scratched on purpose to reveal the metallic body underneath, in an effort to prove that scratching your car can be beautiful. 

The chosen design was a koi carp and two goldfish, with Lexus explaining the koi is a motif borrowed from traditional Japanese art, representing good fortune and perseverance. The tattooed UX took six months to design and develop from the initial drawings and five full days to create. 

  • compact SUV
  • Lexus
  • Lexus UX
