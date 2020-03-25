BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Variants explained

Mahindra discreetly launched the BS6-compliant and facelifted version of the Bolero in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

The BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift is available in three variants including B4, B6 and B6 (O). Following are the variant-wise features of the facelifted Bolero BS6.

Bolero facelift B4

ABS

Driver airbag

Reverse parking sensor

Seat-belt reminder

Co-driver occupant detection system

Digital cluster

Micro-hybrid technology (engine start-stop)

Black ORVMs

Wheel caps

Spare wheel cover

Silver front grille

New flip key

AC

Heater

Demister

Vinyl seats

Power steering

Remote fuel lid opener

Bolero facelift B6

Music system

Body coloured ORVMs

Body decals

Wood finish with centre bezel

Chrome bezel front grille

Fabric seats

Power windows

Central locking

Keyless entry

12V charging port

Bolero facelift B6 (O)

Static bending headlamps

Driver information system

Fog lamps

Rear wash and wiper