BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Variants explained

Mahindra discreetly launched the BS6-compliant and facelifted version of the Bolero in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual transmission.
The BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift is available in three variants including B4, B6 and B6 (O). Following are the variant-wise features of the facelifted Bolero BS6.
Bolero facelift B4
ABS
Driver airbag
Reverse parking sensor
Seat-belt reminder
Co-driver occupant detection system
Digital cluster
Micro-hybrid technology (engine start-stop)
Black ORVMs
Wheel caps
Spare wheel cover
Silver front grille
New flip key
AC
Heater
Demister
Vinyl seats
Power steering
Remote fuel lid opener
Bolero facelift B6
Music system
Body coloured ORVMs
Body decals
Wood finish with centre bezel
Chrome bezel front grille
Fabric seats
Power windows
Central locking
Keyless entry
12V charging port
Bolero facelift B6 (O)
Static bending headlamps
Driver information system
Fog lamps
Rear wash and wiper