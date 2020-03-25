Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Variants explained

BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Variants explained

March 25, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
32983 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift: Variants explained

Mahindra discreetly launched the BS6-compliant and facelifted version of the Bolero in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The model is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

The BS6 Mahindra Bolero facelift is available in three variants including B4, B6 and B6 (O). Following are the variant-wise features of the facelifted Bolero BS6.

Bolero facelift B4

ABS

Driver airbag

Reverse parking sensor

Seat-belt reminder

Co-driver occupant detection system

Digital cluster

Micro-hybrid technology (engine start-stop)

Black ORVMs

Wheel caps

Spare wheel cover

Silver front grille

New flip key

AC

Heater

Demister

Vinyl seats

Power steering

Remote fuel lid opener

Bolero facelift B6

Music system

Body coloured ORVMs

Body decals

Wood finish with centre bezel

Chrome bezel front grille

Fabric seats

Power windows

Central locking

Keyless entry

12V charging port

Bolero facelift B6 (O)

Static bending headlamps

Driver information system

Fog lamps

Rear wash and wiper

  • Mahindra
  • Bolero
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.68 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.21 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.25 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.39 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.87 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1825 Likes
123614 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2972 Likes
337661 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in