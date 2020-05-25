Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Skoda Superb facelift India launch scheduled to take place tomorrow

May 25, 2020, 02:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Skoda Superb facelift India launch scheduled to take place tomorrow

- BS6 Skoda Superb facelift bookings open for an amount of Rs 50,000

- The model will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda India is all set to launch three models in India tomorrow, including the Superb facelift, Rapid 1.0-TSI and the Karoq. Bookings for the Superb facelift began earlier this month for an amount of Rs 50,000. The company recently resumed production at the company’s plant in Aurangabad, and the Superb facelift was being produced at the time, details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Skoda Superb facelift will be limited to a 2.0-litre TSI petrol mill that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Changes to the exterior of the Skoda Superb facelift include reworked front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and a chrome grille with vertical slats. Inside, the model comes equipped with virtual cockpit, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SmartLink connectivity, ambient lighting, seven airbags and 12-way adjustable front seats with ventilation function. 

The Skoda Superb facelift will be available in two variants upon launch, including Laurin and Klement (L&K) and Sportline. The former will be available in three colour options including Moon White, Steel Grey and Race Blue while the latter will be offered in Moon White, Business Grey, Magnetic Brown, Magic Black and Lava Blue.

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Superb facelift
  • Superb Facelift
