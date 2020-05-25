BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI to be launched in India tomorrow

- BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-TSI will be offered in five variants

- Bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 25,000

Skoda India is all set to launch the BS6 Rapid 1.0 TSI in India tomorrow. The launch event will also witness the price reveal for the Karoq and Superb facelift. Bookings for the model began earlier this month for an amount of Rs 25,000.

The BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-TSI, as the name suggests, will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The model will be available in five variants including Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo.

Colour options on the BS6 Skoda Rapid Active variant will include Candy White and Carbon Steel while the Ambition variant will be available in the two previously mentioned colours as well as Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown. The Rapid Onyx variant will be available in two colours including Candy White and Lapiz Blue while the Monte Carlo variant will be offered in Candy White and Flash Red. The Style variant of the new Rapid will be limited to three colours including Candy White, Carbon Steel and Brilliant Silver.