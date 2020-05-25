Mazda RX-Vision GT3 ready to race from your living room

- Available for download in Gran Turismo Sport for the Sony PlayStation 4

With lock downs all over, Mazda has unveiled a virtual race car based on its rotary-powered RX-Vision sports car concept from 2015 which you can drive sitting in your living room. Called the RX-Vision GT3 Concept, the virtual racer was jointly developed with Polyphony Digital, the software company responsible for the Gran Turismo series of video games, and is currently available for download in “Gran Turismo Sport” for the Sony PlayStation 4.

Compared to the original RX-Vision Concept, the new racing variant adopts an aggressive aerodynamics package aimed at upping the downforce levels. The race car also sports more vents, real side mirrors, and side-mounted exhaust tips. No technical details on the car's powertrain have been released, but we know the original RX-Vision Concept featured a newly developed rotary engine dubbed the SkyActiv-R.

Mazda noted in a statement released alongside the RX-Vision GT3 Concept that any gamers who use the stunning virtual racer will automatically be granted seed rights to join the FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships esports series running this year.