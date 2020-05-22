Skoda India resumes production at Aurangabad plant

- The plant in Aurangabad will produce the Superb facelift ahead of the launch next week

- Production at the brand’s Pune facility will resume on 1 June

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has resumed production at its Aurangabad production facility and commenced work as a part of the India 2.0 project activities at its Pune facility. All necessary permissions were received from local authorities and the State Government of Maharashtra and a comprehensive set of safety measures have been initiated before resuming manufacturing activities at these facilities. Both facilities are following a safety protocol, listing 60 points to ensure the safety of its employees. The ‘Start Safe’ Standard operating Procedure (SoP), prepared in collaboration with medical practitioners, includes a set of measures for all areas of the brand’s operations.

The Aurangabad facility has resumed production with reduced man-power in a single shift. The facility will produce the Superb facelift ahead of its launch scheduled next week and gradually ramp up production to include other models and brands. As port-operations and man-power availability continue to improve, operational efficiency of inbound logistics and parts availability will aid gradual ramp-up to full production capacity and resumption of normal daily operations.

The company has implemented a thorough 60 point SoP to sustain a safe restart of operations. These SoPs include specific rules on distances and hygiene. As an example, employees are called on to measure their temperature at home every morning and go through a six point health checklist before they leave for work. Wearing of face-mask during travel and at work has been made mandatory. Numerous distance markers on floors act as guides for walking and for keeping distances during entry and exit.

Other provisions have been made for production staff to work in smaller teams, undertake virtual training, restrictions on sharing of tools and mandatory usage of gloves are some of the measures enforced to keep personal contact and the risk of infection to a minimum. Wherever possible, employees are encouraged to continue to work from home. Pregnant women or colleagues with comorbidities are being allowed to work from home for an extended period. Along with safety measures, employees are encouraged to download the Aarogya Setu app to help containing the spread of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “The post Covid-19 era will have challenges new and old, however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs. Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the Government, local administration and our medical team to develop a ‘Safe Production and Safe Office concept’ and implemented the same in our operations.”