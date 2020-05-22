Please Tell Us Your City

  • BMW iNext spied testing its driver-assist hardware

BMW iNext spied testing its driver-assist hardware

May 22, 2020, 04:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
443 Views
BMW iNext spied testing its driver-assist hardware

-         Will debut BMW’s new electric division

-         Rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi E-Tron Quattro

It is a known fact now that BMW is developing an all-new electric crossover which will be part of its new iNext electric division. To be the production version of the Vision iNEXT Concept, the iNext (as it’s called by BMW for now) electric SUV was recently caught testing in what our spy sleuths call the ‘µ-split field’. This proving ground is used by car manufacturers to develop their new driver-assist hardware such as traction control, ABS and the likes.

BMW X5 Exterior

The German carmaker has already teased the iNext undergoing winter testing at their Arjeplog testing facility in Sweden. The newly spied images don’t reveal any more details from what we already know. The same size as the new-gen X5, the iNext sits on a radically new platform specially developed for electric vehicles under the BMW Group. There are two such platforms – front-wheel-drive and rear- and all-wheel-drive – of which the iNEXT is based on the latter.

BMW X5 Exterior

Although the concept we saw three years ago was very futuristic, the cladded prototype has now adopted the new BMW family styling. The suicidal-doors of the concept have been replaced by conventional ones, and the upright fascia seems to be similar to the X7. We think it will debut the gigantic kidney grille as well but would be redesigned for the electric nature of the SUV. In profile, the flat roof and raked D-pillar lends the iNEXT a proper SUV stance. A conventional set of wheels are seen as well.

BMW X5 Exterior

What's more, the cabin will be the most advanced setup ever fitted in a BMW. The iNext will also come fitted with autonomous tech and new-age connectivity features. The high voltage battery pack will power four motors, one on each wheel, and will have a range of around 600 kilometres. Quick charging will also be available with more than one option in battery packs.

BMW X5 Exterior

The series-production version of the BMW iNext will be manufactured at the Dingolfing facility starting next year. When it goes on sale, the iNext will enter the soon-to-be-crowded electric crossover segment where it will rival the likes of Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, Audi E-Tron Quattro, and Mercedes-Benz EQC.

