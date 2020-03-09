Spec Comparison: New Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Vs Renault Duster

Hyundai will launch the new Creta in India on 17 March. Hyundai’s popular selling SUV in the new avatar will further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market and will complete against the likes of Kia Seltos and the Renault Duster in the country. Read below to learn more about the key difference between the three cars.

Exterior

The upcoming new Creta is based on Hyundai's new design language ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which harmonises four fundamental design elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology. The new-gen model gets distinctive highlights in the form of three dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

The Kia Seltos features a busy yet likeable front design. The chrome-finished characteristic tiger-nose grille is flanked by a stylish pair of headlamps which are integrated with LED day-time-running lights. The horizontally stacked fog-lamps also looks handsome while on the side, the Creta-like silhouette is instantly likeable. The Seltos sits on 16-inch wheels as standard but can be upgraded to 17-inches on higher variants. At the rear, the chrome slats join the LED taillamps, while the sculpted bumper with faux bash plates round off the Seltos’ aggressive design.

Renault launched the Duster facelift in India last year. As compared to its predecessor, the Duster facelift gets an updated bumper, new chrome grille and projector headlamps with LED DRL’s. The side profile receives new 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels while the rear sports a revised bumper and tailgate with black applique.

Interior

Hyundai had recently revealed the interior design sketches of the new Creta. The cabin layout is modern and intuitive and the company claims that it offers a premium experience and roominess. The vehicle features a layered dashboard with boxy design elements. There’s a large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre and it also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster and a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

The Kia Seltos gets a dual-tone black and beige upholstery and flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel. The vehicle gets a digital display for the automatic air-con unit with a 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster. Kia is also offering a heads-up display with the top-spec variant of the Seltos. In terms of features, the five-seater comes loaded with eight-speaker Bose audio system, sound mood lighting, 360-degree camera, sunroof, UVO Connect internet connectivity features, integrated air purifier, ventilated seats and much more.

The interior of the Duster facelift looks more or less similar to its predecessor. The new Duster facelift comes equipped with new trim for the seats and an updated MEDIANAV infotainment system.

Engine

The upcoming Creta will be available with three BS6-compliant engine options, which includes the 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre motors will be available with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill will be exclusively paired to a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines can also be had with an IVT unit and six-speed torque converter unit respectively.

The Kia Seltos on the other hand gets three engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic unit, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 115bhp/114Nm while the diesel produces 155bhp/250Nm. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol engine generates 140bhp/242Nm.

The Renault Duster is available in 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The diesel variant of the Duster facelift is offered in the 85bhp guise and 108bhp guise. The petrol mill is available with the choice of a five-speed manual or a CVT while the diesel mill is offered with a six-speed manual and an Easy-R AMT transmission option.

Conclusion

All three cars have their own unique character. The Creta is backed up with good ride quality and reliability, while the Seltos has the youthful charm with more feature options to choose from. The Renault Duster is known to offer the best ride quality in this segment, but sadly misses out on the feature list. Hence, depending on individual preference, the customer can choose the right model.