BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT CNG variant spotted testing

March 09, 2020, 04:33 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1035 Views
BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT CNG variant spotted testing

- BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT CNG variant could be launched soon

- The model is likely to be sold only to fleet operators

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the next few months, the CNG variant of the Mahindra KUV100 NXT has been spotted testing. A single image of an uncamouflaged KUV100 NXT test-mule was shared on the web.

As seen in the spy image, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT test-mule features a CNG sticker on the rear windshield, hinting that the alternative fuel powered model is currently being tested to comply with the BS6 emission norms. The KUV100 NXT CNG was originally launched for the fleet market, christened as the KUV100 Trip.

We expect the BS6-compliant Mahindra KUV100 NXT CNG variant to be powered by the same 70bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Mahindra is also working on the electric variant of the KUV100 NXT, details of which are available here.

  • Mahindra
  • KUV100 NXT
  • Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.05 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.58 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.82 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.97 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.59 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.86 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.69 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.54 Lakhs onwards

