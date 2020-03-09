Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • India-spec Hyundai Verna facelift teased, turbo-petrol engine confirmed

India-spec Hyundai Verna facelift teased, turbo-petrol engine confirmed

March 09, 2020, 03:39 PM IST by Siddharth
4691 Views
Be the first to comment
India-spec Hyundai Verna facelift teased, turbo-petrol engine confirmed

- Second-generation Verna facelift officially teased for India

- Teaser images show car similar to one shown in Russia

- Indian-spec car will get ‘diamond-cut’ alloy wheels

- One-litre, turbo-petrol engine confirmed sans specifications

Hyundai has officially teased the India-spec version of the Verna facelift mid-sized sedan. The facelift will help Hyundai tap into the fortunes currently enjoyed by cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai City.

From the teaser images, it is clear that the car will be almost a perfect copy of the Russian-spec Verna revealed in late-February 2019. Hyundai has confirmed that the Verna facelift will be powered by the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as the Venue.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Right Side

The teaser images of the ‘Spirited’ Verna facelift reveal that the car only has minor differences as compared to the Russian-spec model revealed in late-February 2019. A larger cascading grille, sharper projector headlamps, sharper looking front and rear bumper, triangular fog lamp housing, revised LED taillamp elements and a faux-diffuser are the changes on the outside as compared to the earlier model. The India-spec model gets ‘diamond-cut’ alloy wheels as compared to the grey alloy wheels on the Russian-spec model.

The interior design has not been teased, but we expect it to be mostly the same as the Russian-market model except for the colour scheme and some features.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Dashboard

Hyundai has also confirmed that the upcoming Verna facelift will get the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor also found under the hood of the Venue compact-SUV, Aura compact-sedan and the Grand i10 Nios hatchback. We expect it to have the same tune as the Venue though, developing 121bhp and 172Nm.

Also confirmed is the plethora of automatic transmission options the new Verna will be offered with. An Intelligent Variable Transmission (CVT), seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission will be on offer. It is not confirmed if the 1.0-litre motor will exclusively paired with the DCT or will also be available with other automatic/manual transmission.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Rear

The Hyundai Verna is expected to be launched soon after the all-new Creta later this month. You can check out the leaked details about the car’s features here.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Verna facelift
  • Verna facelift
