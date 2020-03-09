Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

Hyundai has opened the door for budget performance motoring for the Indian car market by bringing in its 1.0-litre GDi engine. This mill made its debut with the Venue compact SUV and has now found its way to the Aura as well as the Grand i10 Nios. This is a 998cc three-cylinder engine producing 99bhp/172Nm and is being offered with a five-speed manual here in the Aura. However, this engine can also be had with a seven-speed DCT as is the case with the Venue.

We have driven the Aura turbo petrol and you can read about that by clicking here.

Real-world highway efficiency

The Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol achieved a real world highway efficiency of 17.83kmpl.

Real-world city efficiency

In city conditions the Hyundai Aura 1.0-litre turbo petrol achieved a city efficiency of 12.56kmpl.

Tank capacity and real-world range

The Aura in this turbo petrol guise has a tank capacity of 37-litres and a range of 562km.