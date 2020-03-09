Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

March 09, 2020, 03:22 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

Hyundai has opened the door for budget performance motoring for the Indian car market by bringing in its 1.0-litre GDi engine. This mill made its debut with the Venue compact SUV and has now found its way to the Aura as well as the Grand i10 Nios. This is a 998cc three-cylinder engine producing 99bhp/172Nm and is being offered with a five-speed manual here in the Aura. However, this engine can also be had with a seven-speed DCT as is the case with the Venue.

We have driven the Aura turbo petrol and you can read about that by clicking here

Real-world highway efficiency 

The Hyundai Aura Turbo petrol achieved a real world highway efficiency of 17.83kmpl. 

Real-world city efficiency 

In city conditions the Hyundai Aura 1.0-litre turbo petrol achieved a city efficiency of 12.56kmpl. 

Tank capacity and real-world range 

The Aura in this turbo petrol guise has a tank capacity of 37-litres and a range of 562km.  

  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Hyundai Aura
  • Aura SX Plus 1.0 Petrol
