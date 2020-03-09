Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 86,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Dzire and Swift

Discounts of up to Rs 86,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Dzire and Swift

March 09, 2020, 02:33 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
3100 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 86,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Dzire and Swift

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the product range in March 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no offers for the Ertiga.

Arena

The BS4 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Brezza are available with benefits of up to Rs 86,000. The Dzire petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Swift petrol variants can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,500. The Eeco and S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Alto 800 is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno petrol variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ignis is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally the Sigma trim of the model can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. Additionally, the Sigma, Delta and Zeta trims are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Offers on the XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Swift
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
  • Ignis
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
  • eeco
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • Ciaz
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • XL6
  • Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.63 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.08 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.21 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.64 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.88 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.4 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.75 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.41 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.32 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

35 Likes
39142 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

232 Likes
186757 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in