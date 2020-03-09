Discounts of up to Rs 86,000 on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Dzire and Swift

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the product range in March 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no offers for the Ertiga.

Arena

The BS4 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Brezza are available with benefits of up to Rs 86,000. The Dzire petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Swift petrol variants can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,500. The Eeco and S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Alto 800 is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno petrol variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ignis is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally the Sigma trim of the model can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. Additionally, the Sigma, Delta and Zeta trims are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Offers on the XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.