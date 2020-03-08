Please Tell Us Your City

Production-spec Kia Sonet spotted with dual-tone alloys

March 08, 2020, 11:50 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
672 Views
Production-spec Kia Sonet spotted with dual-tone alloys

- Features similar alloy wheel design as the Sonet concept

- Kia Sonet will be launched in August 2020

- Will rival the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

A production-spec test mule of the Kia Sonet was recently spotted testing in Bangalore. The prototype was seen running on dual-tone machined alloy wheels, which had the same design pattern as the Sonet concept on display at the Auto Expo 2020.

Kia Motors India has revealed that the Sonet will be launched in the second half of 2020, but our exclusive report confirms an August 2020 launch. The compact SUV will share its platform, mechanicals and some features with the Hyundai Venue. We expect the Kia Sonet to undercut the Venue in terms of pricing.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet will get an 82bhp 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 118bhp 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol unit. The latter will be mated to a seven-speed DCT. There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel motor that is expected to pump out 98bhp and 220Nm of torque. It will be coupled to a six-speed manual transmission.

The Sonet will face stiff competition from the Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift and the upcoming Renault HBC and Nissan compact SUVs.

  • Kia
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
