Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS EV outsells Hyundai Kona EV in February 2020

MG ZS EV outsells Hyundai Kona EV in February 2020

March 08, 2020, 07:57 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
19479 Views
Be the first to comment
MG ZS EV outsells Hyundai Kona EV in February 2020

MG’s second product in India, the ZS electric SUV was launched in India in January this year. Interestingly, the MG ZS EV has received a good response in the Indian market with over 3,000 bookings. Amid the Corona virus scare which has disrupted the supply chain; MG has managed to dispatch 158 units in the February. On the other hand, Hyundai has managed to dispatch only 32 units of the Kona Electric in February. 

Although the sales numbers for the electric vehicles appear minuscule as compared to the combustion engine vehicles, it is interesting to note that the Indian buyers are gradually accepting EV models. The sales figures for the electric vehicle is expected to improve over the next few months with improvement in supply chain and buyer acceptance to switch to greener mode of commuting. 

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 340km on a full charge, can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes 6-8 hours for a full charge, while the 50kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes. 

The Hyundai Kona EV is powered by a 39.2KWh battery pack that claims to provide a driving range of 452kms (ARAI certified). The Kona can be fully charged with a standard AC charger in 6 hours and 10 minutes, while the 100 kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged to 80 per-cent in just 57 minutes. This battery pack produces 134bhp of power and 395Nm of torque. The electric motor enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.7 seconds. The regenerative braking technology helps the user charge the battery by using the electric motor to slow down the vehicle.

  • Hyundai
  • MG
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

MG ZS EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 26.36 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.06 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 24.3 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.54 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.29 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

349 Likes
175849 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2029 Likes
388650 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in