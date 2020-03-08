MG ZS EV outsells Hyundai Kona EV in February 2020

MG’s second product in India, the ZS electric SUV was launched in India in January this year. Interestingly, the MG ZS EV has received a good response in the Indian market with over 3,000 bookings. Amid the Corona virus scare which has disrupted the supply chain; MG has managed to dispatch 158 units in the February. On the other hand, Hyundai has managed to dispatch only 32 units of the Kona Electric in February.

Although the sales numbers for the electric vehicles appear minuscule as compared to the combustion engine vehicles, it is interesting to note that the Indian buyers are gradually accepting EV models. The sales figures for the electric vehicle is expected to improve over the next few months with improvement in supply chain and buyer acceptance to switch to greener mode of commuting.

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 340km on a full charge, can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes 6-8 hours for a full charge, while the 50kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

The Hyundai Kona EV is powered by a 39.2KWh battery pack that claims to provide a driving range of 452kms (ARAI certified). The Kona can be fully charged with a standard AC charger in 6 hours and 10 minutes, while the 100 kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged to 80 per-cent in just 57 minutes. This battery pack produces 134bhp of power and 395Nm of torque. The electric motor enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.7 seconds. The regenerative braking technology helps the user charge the battery by using the electric motor to slow down the vehicle.