Hyundai Verna facelift variant and feature details leaked ahead of launch

- Hyundai Verna facelift to be offered with three engine options

- The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit will also receive paddle shifters

Ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks, crucial details of the Hyundai Verna facelift have surfaced on the web. Leaked information reveal the variant details and feature list of the facelifted Verna.

Similar to the next-gen Creta, the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former two variants will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the turbo-petrol motor would be available exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines will also get a CVT and six-speed torque converter unit respectively.

Feature highlights of the facelifted Hyundai Verna include LED headlamps, dark chrome grille, projector fog lamps and cornering lights. Inside, the model will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, tilt and telescopic steering, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and BlueLink connectivity.

The Verna facelift will have safety features in the form of vehicle stability management, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA). The Turbo variant will receive additional features such as a gloss black grille, twin tip exhausts, all black interiors with red inserts, front parking sensors and paddle shifters.

