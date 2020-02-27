Next-generation Skoda Octavia RS iV spied ahead of Geneva debut

-Will be the first ever hybrid RS model and be denoted by a RS iV badge

-Expected to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-hybrid petrol engine

Last year, Skoda had announced a slew of steps that it would take to make its entire range as hybrids, electric cars as well as plugin hybrids. Also included in this plan was the creation of the first ever RS iV performance model which has now been spotted doing the rounds sans camouflage ahead of its official debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

As expected, the Octavia RS iV is a sporty version of the regular new generation Octavia. Unveiled last year, the standard Octavia is already pretty sporty looking and this one ups the ante quite well. The wheels are bigger and have a different design while there’s an air diffuser package at the front and rear. Also visible in the photos are a boot lip spoiler and dual exhaust tips.

Our sources suggest that it will be offered with a 1.4-litre petrol plugin hybrid set up. This engine option is already on offer with the Golf GTE and comprises the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine mated to an electric motor, 1.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack and six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It will debut at Geneva next month with a launch slated for a few months later. Given the popularity of the RS model in India, it is coming here for sure, probably in early 2021.