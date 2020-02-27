Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Octavia RS 245 bookings to open on 1 March

February 27, 2020, 03:37 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
3416 Views
Be the first to comment
Skoda Octavia RS 245 bookings to open on 1 March

- Skoda Octavia RS245 was launched at the Auto Expo at Rs 35.99 lakhs

- Only 200 units of the model will be available

- Booking amount for the Octavia RS is Rs 1 lakh

Bookings for the Skoda Octavia RS 245 will open on 1 March, 2020 at 12pm. The model, which was launched at the Auto Expo 2020, is priced at Rs 35.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, all India). Only 200 units of the Octavia RS 345 will be available, bookings for which start at Rs 1 lakh. The Octavia RS will be offered in five colours including Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black and Candy White.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 242bhp and 370Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph. Also on offer is a limited slip differential. Another highlight of the model is the vRS Mode button on the center console that can adjust the characteristics of the engine, electronic assistants, and stability control systems.

Exterior highlights of the Skoda Octavia RS 245 include gloss black elements such as the air-inlets, grille, ORVMs, spoiler and trapezoidal tailpipes. Also on offer are quad LED headlamps and 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels. Safety features on the model include nine airbags AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS, ESC, EBD, MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).

Inside, the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, three-spoke flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel with paddle-shift and black perforated leather with red stitching, Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument console and Black Alcantara seats with RS logo. Also on offer are 12-way electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats with lumbar support and three programmable memory functions for the driver seat.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “With the Octavia RS 245, we translate our century-long motorsports legacy into the fastest Skoda offering in India. It offers a compelling combination of the high-performance engine, sporty appearance and dynamic driving capabilities along with class-leading safety and intelligent connectivity features. These 200 units of the RS 245 are being introduced in the market after an overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts, across the nation.”

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.86 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.68 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 21.66 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 21.84 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.82 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 20.23 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 21.99 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.16 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.45 Lakhs onwards

