Mahindra eKUV100 deliveries to commence in first quarter of 2021

India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra introduced the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020. The Mahindra eKUV100 priced at Rs 8.25 lakhs has been introduced as the most affordable electric SUV in the country. However, the variant-wise pricing is yet to be announced and is currently not available on sale. We have learnt that Mahindra will begin the deliveries for the eKUV100 sometime in Q1 of 2021.

As seen at the Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra claims that the eKUV100 will offer a driving range of 147kms on a full charge. The exterior design is not too different from the regular KUV100NXT. The vehicle gets low resistance tyres and aerodynamically efficient wheel covers. Unlike the standard model, the eKUV100 does not get the regular grille in the front.

The battery pack capacity is not known for now. Mahindra claims that electric motor powers the front wheels to produce a maximum of 54bhp and 120Nm. The fast charging liquid-cooled battery is capable of attaining 0-80 percent charge in just about an hour. Additionally, the eKUV100 gets modern features like remote diagnostics, remote door lock/unlock, location tracking and battery status updates through a smartphone app.