New-gen Mahindra Thar spied again; India launch in 2021

- Next-gen Mahindra Thar to be launched in Q1 2021

- The model could come equipped with a sunroof

Mahindra recently confirmed that the company will be launching the new Thar in the first quarter of 2021. Ahead of its debut, the test-mules of the model have been spied once again, revealing new details.

As seen in the spy image, the new-gen Mahindra Thar features fender mounted LED DRLs, square LED tail lights and a hard-top roof with what seems to be a sunroof. A few other feature highlights include five-spoke alloy wheels, signature seven-slat grille, fog lamps, rear door mounted spare wheel and a high mounted stop lamp.

Inside, previous spy images have indicated that the next-gen Mahindra Thar could come equipped with steering mounted controls, beige leather seats, new circular AC vents, front power windows and a set of cup holders. Also on offer might be a low range gearbox.

Unlike the 2.5-litre diesel unit that powers the current-gen model, the new Mahindra Thar will be propelled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while an automatic unit could also be offered.

