Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Mahindra Thar spied again; India launch in 2021

New-gen Mahindra Thar spied again; India launch in 2021

March 09, 2020, 08:13 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
19361 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Mahindra Thar spied again; India launch in 2021

- Next-gen Mahindra Thar to be launched in Q1 2021

- The model could come equipped with a sunroof

Mahindra recently confirmed that the company will be launching the new Thar in the first quarter of 2021. Ahead of its debut, the test-mules of the model have been spied once again, revealing new details.

Mahindra New Thar Exterior

As seen in the spy image, the new-gen Mahindra Thar features fender mounted LED DRLs, square LED tail lights and a hard-top roof with what seems to be a sunroof. A few other feature highlights include five-spoke alloy wheels, signature seven-slat grille, fog lamps, rear door mounted spare wheel and a high mounted stop lamp.

Inside, previous spy images have indicated that the next-gen Mahindra Thar could come equipped with steering mounted controls, beige leather seats, new circular AC vents, front power windows and a set of cup holders. Also on offer might be a low range gearbox.

Mahindra New Thar Exterior

Unlike the 2.5-litre diesel unit that powers the current-gen model, the new Mahindra Thar will be propelled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while an automatic unit could also be offered.

Image Source

  • Mahindra
  • new thar
  • Mahindra New Thar
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1767 Likes
118284 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2934 Likes
333505 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in