Datsun redi-GO facelift spied testing in India

March 09, 2020, 09:47 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
550 Views
Be the first to comment
Datsun redi-GO facelift spied testing in India

- To get fresh cosmetic and feature updates

- To be powered by BS6 compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines

Datsun redi-GO facelift has been spied on test once again. The updated model will get a revised fascia with a new bumper, new grille and new headlamps. The redi-GO facelift will retain the tall-boy design and will comply with the crash test norms and pedestrian safety norms. The vehicle will get revised bumpers and tweaked tail lights for freshness. The sides appear to be more or less similar to the current model. 

Datsun redi-GO Facelift Rear view

As for the interior, the redi-GO facelift gets new upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system and a redesigned instrument console. Mechanically, the redi-GO facelift is expected to get BS6 compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines. The former currently produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. Transmission options including the five-speed manual transmission and the AMT unit are likely to be carried over from the outgoing model.

Post launch, the updated Datsun redi-GO competes against the likes of the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Photo Source: ACI

