Seven-seat Hyundai Creta likely to be called Alcazar

June 25, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta likely to be called Alcazar

- Hyundai Creta seven-seater is expected to be unveiled in 2021

- The model will rival the Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus in India

Hyundai has trademarked the name ‘Alcazar’ in India. Since the brand has no model for the global market with the aforementioned name, particularly in the SUV department, it is likely that the company is reserving this name for the seven-seat Creta. The India-bound model was spotted testing earlier this year, details of which are available here.

Previous spy shots of the Hyundai Creta seven-seater gave us a peek at the exterior design, hinting at what we can expect from the production-ready model. A few design highlights include a different fascia when compared to the new-gen Creta, including a chrome-studded grille and a reworked bumper. The test-mules featured the same mono-tone alloy wheels as seen in the new Creta. At the rear, the model featured a larger set of redesigned LED tail lights and a dual-tip exhaust.

Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater Front view

Apart from the visual updates, the seven-seat Hyundai Creta will grow in length, as is visible in the photos. These changes will also result in structural changes such as a sleeker C-pillar, additional quarter glass for the third row as well as an upright tail-gate design and flatter roof design to facilitate extra space for the third-row passengers.

Details regarding the interiors of the seven-seat Hyundai Creta remain unknown at the moment. Engine options on the model might include the same range of powertrains as seen in the five-seat Creta. The model is expected to be unveiled in 2021. Upon launch in India, the Creta seven-seater will rival the MG Hector Plus and the Tata Gravitas.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Creta seven-seater
  • Creta seven-seater
