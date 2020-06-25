Mercedes-AMG One continues testing ahead of debut

- Production-ready Mercedes-AMG One could be unveiled in 2021

- The model will be powered by a 1,000bhp 1.6-litre V6 engine with four electric motors

Unveiled at the 2017 Frankurt Motor Show, the Mercedes-AMG has been caught testing on public roads once again. Deliveries of the model were scheduled to begin in 2019 although it was delayed due to adjustments related to the car's powertrains.

The Mercedes-AMG One test-mule features the same design as that of the concept model, with the only exception being the test-spec tail lights that will be changed when entering production form. The model will be limited to just 275 units across the globe, all of which have been spoken for.

Propelling the Mercedes-AMG One will be a 1.6-litre V6 engine paired with four electric motors, producing a combined power output of 1,000bhp and revs up to 11,000 rpm, just 1,000rpm lower than the actual F1 car’s limit. This engine though, will require a re-build every 50,000 kms.