Toyota Yaris now available on Government e Marketplace

- The Yaris for the Government e Marketplace comes with a price tag of Rs 9.12 lakh

- The model will be available only in the J variant in a single colour option

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the availability of the Yaris on Government e Marketplace (GeM). Launched in 2016, the GeM is a dedicated e market for online procurement of goods and services by government organisations, departments and Public Sector Units (PSUs). The Yaris is available on the portal beginning from June 2020, with a price tag of Rs 9.12 lakh (before taxes).

The Toyota Yaris to be offered on GeM will be the J variant, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 106bhp and 140Nm of torque. This engine will be offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.

Feature highlights of the Toyota Yaris J variant include 15-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, dual-tone interiors, seven airbags and ABS with EBD and Brake Assist (BA).The Yaris sold on the GeM will be offered in a single colour option known as Super White, although other available colours will be supplied based on the request.

Commenting on the move, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “Toyota Yaris is a preferred choice in the segment for its world-class safety, quality, durability and reliability features. The listing of Yaris on the GeM will now ensure that car buyers from central and state governments will have a wider choice in the sedan category. We are cognizant that several Government undertakings are moving towards procurement from the GeM in the post COVID-19 world and we want to ease their buying experience. Also, the ‘COVID-19 Warrior’ special offer applicable on Yaris has received good response and also given us an opportunity to thank the Government employees and doctors for their unwavering services towards containing the COVID-19 pandemic. We are hopeful that this move will help us capitalise on the new B segment opportunity and increase interest from various Government departments and PSUs besides. Overall, we aim to cater to the demand on the Government side.”