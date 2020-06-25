Bridgestone brings in Contactless Tyre Servicing

- Allows Bridgestone channel partners to implement appropriate social distancing measures
- Contactless Tyre Servicing platform called ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’ launched
Bridgestone India has launched its Contactless Tyre Servicing platform called ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’. The platform enables customers to take an online appointment in a few clicks, making them spend less time in outlets with these pre-planned visits. The planner will also allow Bridgestone channel partners to implement appropriate social distancing measures at the outlets, which are necessary in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the country unlocking gradually, tyre servicing will be a need for many, due to the prolonged parking of vehicles. However, safety concerns may prevent customers from availing this necessary service, as they recommence the usage of their vehicles. Therefore, as an organization who prioritizes safety as a core value, Bridgestone India has developed this service, to ensure that the safety of its customers and partners is not compromised, while they purchase or service their tyres.
Safety is our core value, and it reflects in everything we do, be it our products, services or the way we do business. We are committed to serving our customers, and channel partners as their needs evolve. As the economy reopens, our customers would be more reliant on personal mobility, and therefore, this becomes an essential service for them. The safety of our consumers and channel partners is our top priority, and we aim to provide the right solutions, with the utmost ease. This initiative is true to our values as we enable our customers to avail our services in a safe environment” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director Bridgestone India.