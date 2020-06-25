Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Bridgestone brings in Contactless Tyre Servicing

Bridgestone brings in Contactless Tyre Servicing

June 25, 2020, 01:53 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
310 Views
Write a comment
Bridgestone brings in Contactless Tyre Servicing
  • Allows Bridgestone channel partners to implement appropriate social distancing measures
  •  Contactless Tyre Servicing platform called ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’ launched

Bridgestone India has launched its Contactless Tyre Servicing platform called ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’. The platform enables customers to take an online appointment in a few clicks, making them spend less time in outlets with these pre-planned visits. The planner will also allow Bridgestone channel partners to implement appropriate social distancing measures at the outlets, which are necessary in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the country unlocking gradually, tyre servicing will be a need for many, due to the prolonged parking of vehicles. However, safety concerns may prevent customers from availing this necessary service, as they recommence the usage of their vehicles. Therefore, as an organization who prioritizes safety as a core value, Bridgestone India has developed this service, to ensure that the safety of its customers and partners is not compromised, while they purchase or service their tyres.

Safety is our core value, and it reflects in everything we do, be it our products, services or the way we do business. We are committed to serving our customers, and channel partners as their needs evolve. As the economy reopens, our customers would be more reliant on personal mobility, and therefore, this becomes an essential service for them.  The safety of our consumers and channel partners is our top priority, and we aim to provide the right solutions, with the utmost ease. This initiative is true to our values as we enable our customers to avail our services in a safe environment” said Parag Satpute, Managing Director Bridgestone India.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
  • Bridgestone
  • Bridgestone India
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.71 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 3.27 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.54 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.66 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.51 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.51 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.34 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.38 Lakh onwards

  • Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Other Brands

Maruti Suzuki SwiftMaruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.19 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.7 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 7.34 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 5.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki AltoMaruti Suzuki Alto

₹ 3 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio

₹ 4.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.71 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki IgnisMaruti Suzuki Ignis

₹ 4.89 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 8.32 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6

₹ 9.85 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki EecoMaruti Suzuki Eeco

₹ 3.81 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio XMaruti Suzuki Celerio X

₹ 4.95 Lakh

All Maruti Suzuki Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

686 Likes
98417 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

254 Likes
212095 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in