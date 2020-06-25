Please Tell Us Your City

  2020 Honda All New City bookings open

2020 Honda All New City bookings open

June 25, 2020, 03:07 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
285 Views
Write a comment
2020 Honda All New City bookings open

- Will be launched next month

- Offered with three powertrain options

Honda has commenced the booking for the All New City ahead of next month’s launch. The fifth-generation model can be booked for an amount of Rs 5000. Production of the New City was initiated yesterday at Honda’s Greater Noida plant in Uttar-Pradesh.

The new-gen City has grown in size and adopts a whole new design language. It also gets a revamped interior with many new features and equipment. It has managed to score five stars in the ASEAN NCAP safety rating as well. It gets all-LED headlamps and tail lamps and the sedan sits on 16-inch wheels. Dimension wise, the new-gen Honda City measures 4,549mm in length, 1,748mm in width and 1,489mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2,600mm.

On the inside, the All New City is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink. It is also the first car to offer Alexa-based connectivity services along with ‘Honda Connect’ offering 32 connected car features. The dual-tone black-beige interiors also get a digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, engine start-stop button, electric mirrors, TPMS, and walk away auto-lock. It also gets LaneWatch feature from the Civic.

In terms of powertrain, the fifth-gen City gets a new iteration of the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and same 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The former produces 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while the latter is good at 98bhp and 200Nm. Both the engines are BS6 emission compliant and come paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. But the petrol engine is also available with a CVT automatic. The claimed fuel efficiency of the petrol and diesel manual variants stand at 17.8kmpl and 24.1kmpl, respectively. Meanwhile, the CVT unit claims a fuel economy of 18.4kmpl.

When launched, the All New City will be sold alongside the fourth-generation model. It will continue to rival the other C-segment sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento. Price is expected to range between Rs 10-16 lakh.

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

