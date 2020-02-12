Please Tell Us Your City

Renault Triber AMT at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

February 12, 2020, 03:46 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Renault Triber AMT at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

The Renault Triber has changed the fortunes of the French automaker since its launch in India last year. Offering steady sales for Renault, it is the first compact MPV in the segment offering a 5+2 seating configuration. When the Triber was launched, it was only offered with a 1.0-litre N.A petrol (72bhp/96Nm) and a five-speed manual gearbox. As a part of the car’s planned updates, Renault has showcased the automated manual transmission version of the Triber which will be launched later this year. 

Renault Triber Exterior

The Renault Triber AMT (automated manual transmission) in terms of external design is no different from its manual transmission sibling apart from the Easy-R badge at the rear. You get all the Triber design highlights like the three-slat chrome grille, grey alloy wheels and LED DRLs. 

Renault Triber Interior

The interior of the AMT powered Triber is similar to the standard car but with a different gear lever mechanism as well as some minor modifications to the instrument cluster considering the two-pedal nature of the car. You also get a touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents and 5+2 seating. 

Renault Triber Engine Bay

The engine on offer is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol unit producing 72bhp//96Nm. The AMT in question is a five-speed unit. Renault also showcased a turbo version that produces 99bhp/160Nm. We expect Renault to offer this engine with a five-speed manual as well as the five-speed AMT. 

Renault Triber Gear-Lever

Renault is expected to price this AMT spec Triber for the Indian car market Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 more than the MT models. The Triber’s rivals, the Swift AMT and Grand i10 Nios AMT, both have similar premiums over their manual transmission counterparts. 

Photos: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi

  • Renault
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.94 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.63 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakhs onwards

