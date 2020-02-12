Top compact SUVs unveils at the Auto Expo 2020

The Auto Expo 2020 saw multiple unveils of production cars that will hit our roads within the next few months. Of the lot, we have three that we are excited to see that will be launched over the course of 2020 and here are all the details.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a strong player in the sub-four compact SUV segment for four years now. It’s moved along in the industry breaking sales records since its launch but remained largely unchanged. This car that Maruti Suzuki has showcased is the most comprehensive update for the Brezza with a new fascia, tail lamps, alloy wheels and most importantly a petrol engine. It will, for the first time, be offered with the 1.5-litre K-Series engine with both MT and AT options.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki showcased a unique offering at the 2020 Auto Expo in the form of its Jimny SUV. It’s parent company’s Suzuki’s most storied name plate and has been a fixture in the Japanese car market for almost 40 years now. It has been showcased in India to gauge public reaction and if launched here will be a lifestyle product.

Force Gurkha

While the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have been stalwarts in their segments, The Force Gurkha has achieved a different kind of cult status thanks to its rugged boxy looks and off-roading prowess. It may have not set the sales charts on fire but in these custom avatars, the Force Gurkha managed to make quite an impression on the motoring press and public alike.