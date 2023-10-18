CarWale
    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 for the festive season

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault India announces discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 for the festive season
    • Renault is offering special loyalty bonuses for its customers
    • Additional benefits for corporate and rural customers

    Renault India has revealed a range of festive offers on its entire model range. Customers can avail of these discounts in the form of multiple benefits and perks, all of which we have detailed below. These benefits are available till 31 October, 2023.

    The Renault Kiger sub-four-metre SUV is offered with a benefit of Rs. 65,000. These include a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and additional loyalty benefits. Similarly, the Kwid and Triber can be availed with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 each, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange benefit of Rs. 20,000, and an additional loyalty bonus.

    Apart from the regular consumer offers mentioned above, Renault has also introduced a special loyalty package for its existing customers by offering a complimentary third-year warranty, three-year maintenance package, and three years of road side assistance. Also up for offer will be an additional cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000 on purchasing any Renault vehicle.

    Further, Renault India has another range of offers, applicable based on select criteria. Customers can get an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000, while the rural offer incorporates a discount of up to Rs. 5,000 for farmers, Sarpanch, and Gram Panchayat members. Existing Renault customers can refer cars from the French brand, and based on the purchase, the referring customer and the referred customer stand a chance to get benefits of up to Rs. 10,000.

    Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, 'We are thrilled to announce our exclusive festive season offers on our three incredible models - Triber, Kiger, and the Kwid. At Renault India, we are dedicated to making this festive season even more special for our customers. These benefits are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and support. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of driving a Renault this festive season!'

    Euro-spec Citroen e-C3 breaks cover

