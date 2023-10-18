Mahindra BE.05 Rall-E interiors teased for the first time

BE.05 to be launched in India in October 2025

Will debut alongside production-ready BE.05 electric SUV

Mahindra is currently working on multiple products that will be launched in the coming months as well as years. One of them is the BE.05 Rall-E, the interiors of which have been teased for the first time.

As seen in the teaser images here, the Mahindra BE.05 Rall-E will be largely similar to the standard BE.05. It gets lime green inserts all around, silver and black upholstery, new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit BE logo and touch-based controls, and two large screens dominating the dashboard, which act as an infotainment system and digital driver’s display each. Elsewhere, it comes equipped with a centre console arm that stretches all the way to the armrest, storage function below the latter, and an aircraft-inspired gear lever.

Compared to the regular version, the BE.05 Rall-E gets subtle differences in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, chunky wheel arches, roof rack, and steel wheels with beefier tyres. Also up for offer could be a funky colour palette.

The new Mahindra BE.05 Rall-E will be based on the brand’s INGLO platform, and details regarding the powertrain and specs are kept under wraps at the moment. In terms of dimensions, the electric SUV will measure over 4.3 metres in length, while the wheelbase stands at 2,775mm.