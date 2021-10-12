Renault India announces discount offers of up to Rs 1.30 lakh in October 2021

With the onset of the festive season, Renault India has announced a slew of discount offers across its model range this month. These benefits can be had in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and loyalty benefits. Read on to know the model-wise offers.

Renault Triber

Earlier in March 2021, the Renault Triber was updated for MY2021 followed by a revision in features in August 2021. The offers on the MPV are broadly divided into pre-MY2021 and MY2021. Here are the details.

For the MY2021 Triber, the offers include a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on RXT and RXZ variants and Rs 10,000 on the RXL trim.

The pre-MY2021 can be bought this month for a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000 on select variants. The buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa get an extra cash discount of Rs 10,000. A rural discount offer of Rs 5,000 is also offered on both MY2021 and pre-MY2021 models for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

Renault Kwid

Last month, Renault launched the 2021 Kwid at a starting price of Rs 4.06 lakh (ex-showroom). This month the budget hatchback attracts a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 20,000 (Rs 20,000 for 1.0-litre model and Rs 15,000 for 0.8-litre versions), and a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000.

The rural discount offer stands the same at Rs 5,000. Subject to the availability of stocks, an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 is applicable for 2020 models.

Renault Duster

The offers on the Duster in October 2021 include an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a cash discount of Rs 50,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. It is to be noted that the corporate discount is only available for an approved list of corporates and public sector undertakings. An additional rural discount of Rs 15,000 is offered for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members.

Renault Kiger

The Kiger compact SUV can be purchased this month with special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 95,000. It is to be noted that all the mentioned offers are applicable only till 31 October, 2021.