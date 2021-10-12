Top-five hatchbacks sold in India in September 2021

The hatchback segment sales have been affected to a large extent due to the global shortage of semiconductors. The compact hatchback segment has witnessed a 69 per cent drop in sales with 21,768 units sold in India in September 2021 as compared to 70,559 units sold in the same period last year. The following list of top-five compact hatchbacks also includes models from the premium hatchback segment and the entry hatchback segment.

The top-five compact hatchbacks sold in India last month are as follows –

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The popular bread and butter model from Maruti Suzuki, the Alto tops the hatchback sales chart in September 2021. Despite emerging as the bestseller in the country, the model registered a 33 per cent drop in sales last month. Maruti Suzuki sold 12,143 units of the Alto in September 2021 as compared to 18,246-unit sales in the same period last year.

Mechanically, Alto is available with a 0.8-litre petrol engine that generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. For added convenience, the entry-level model is also available with a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno emerged as the second bestseller with 8,077-unit sales in the country in September 2021. Sold via the company’s premium Nexa outlet, the Baleno has witnessed a 58 per cent drop in sales last month as compared to 19,433-unit sales in September 2020.

Mechanically, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a CVT option. Maruti Suzuki also offers a Smart Hybrid option in the Baleno with a five-speed manual transmission. It gets an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead-acid battery to offer a better driving experience. The Torque Assist function claims to reduce the load on the engine, thereby offering better fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R continues to lead sales in this segment despite a 57 per cent drop in sales last month. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R registered 7,632-unit sales last month as compared to 17,581-unit sales in September 2020.

Under the hood, the Wagon R is available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 90Nm at 3,500rpm. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm. Both the engine options are available in both manual transmission and AMT options. The hatchback also offers a CNG option.

Tata Altroz

Here’s yet another premium model in the top-five list. Interestingly, the Altroz has registered a mild three per cent drop in sales with 5,772-unit sales last month as compared to 5,952-unit sales in September 2020.

The Tata Altroz is offered in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol unit produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm, while the 1.2-litre i-Turbo, three-cylinder petrol engine generates 107bhp at 5,500rpm and 140Nm of torque between 1,500-5,500rpm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit generates 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,250rpm. All three engines get a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The turbo variant additionally offers City and Sport mode.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 has managed to mark its presence in the top-five list by outselling the Tata Tiago by mere 32 units. Hyundai sold 5,153 units of the i20 in September 2021 as compared to 9,852 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 48 per cent drop in sales.

The Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine generates 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.25kmpl and 20kmpl, respectively. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.