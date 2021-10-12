Infotainment Comparison: Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Swift

In today’s day and age, a good and modern infotainment system even in the budget segment models can be a deal-breaker for the new car buyers. Over a period of time, carmakers have managed to bring in new technology, bigger display size, and a host of connected tech even to the hatchback segment that is still one of the most lucrative categories in the Indian automobile space.

Having said that, Tata Motors has recently forayed into the sprouting micro-SUV space with the newly revealed, Tata Punch. One of the chief rivals the Punch may have to compete with is the Maruti Suzuki Swift that has been around for well over a decade. While we will compare both the models in our detailed review soon, this time around we take a look at how the touchscreen infotainment systems of both these models stack up against each other.

Screen size, physical buttons, and speakers

Both the models sport similar seven-inch touchscreen systems. However, the one on the Punch is Harman-sourced and is mounted on the top of the dashboard that looks modern and slick to use. It also gets an option to personalise the display colour as well as set a custom wallpaper to one’s liking. Like all the recently updated models, this multimedia does not get any physical buttons. The top-spec variant of the Punch is equipped with four door speakers and two A-pillar-mounted tweeters.

Coming to the dashboard-integrated unit on the Swift, the system has a neat layout. Although the unit does not offer personalisation options, Maruti Suzuki has included the vehicle and driving data in the system that is more convenient and easy to access than on the smaller MID unit in the instrument cluster. The sound duties are taken care of by four speakers and two tweeters.

Input ports and charging options

The Punch is a clear winner here with a single USB slot and two 12V sockets at the front. While the USB and one 12V port are located below the air-con controls, the second 12V socket can be found near the cup holders on the centre console.

The USB and 12V charging ports on the Swift gets the same circular shape as the aircon controls and are placed down on the dashboard. Notably, both the cars do not offer any charging options for the rear row passengers.

Phone mirroring/wireless connectivity and navigation

The Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Swift, both are equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, this function is not wireless and can be accessed only with wired phone mirroring. As to the navigation, both the systems offer the service through a phone-based app.

Connected car technology

The Punch gets the brand’s iRA connected car technology. It offers a range of features such as vehicle diagnosis, geofencing, remote lock/unlock, vehicle security alerts, voice commands, and several location-based services along with over-the-air updates.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the Suzuki Connect mobile app for Arena customers. Earlier, this paid service was limited only to the Nexa vehicle owners. The connected car services include roadside assistance, driving analytics reports, vehicle tracking, safety alerts, and vehicle information. However, it is to be noted that Suzuki Connect is offered as an accessory at Rs 11,900 for three years. On the flip side, it still misses out on features such as remote door lock/unlock, light on/off, and more.

Verdict

Tata Motors will announce the prices of the Punch micro-SUV on 20 October and we expect it to be priced in the range of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and some other compact SUVs. The Harman touchscreen infotainment is already offered on the Altroz and the Nexon and is a proven unit. It is loaded with all the latest connected features, is easy to use, and offers a variety of personalisation options.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has always received timely updates and with the latest generation model, the infotainment unit offers a lot more than one would expect over its previous model. Yes, it does miss out on some fancy features and a second 12V socket as against the Punch, however, with the introduction of the Suzuki Connect service for all Arena customers, one now has access to a wide variety of functions through a phone-based app. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift ranges between Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.67 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.