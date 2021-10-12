New Tata Punch prices likely to start at Rs 4.99 lakh

- The 2021 Tata Punch will be launched in India on 20 October, 2021

- The model will be available in four variants across seven colours

Tata Motors will launch the Punch micro-SUV in the country on 20 October, 2021. A few sources in the know have hinted that the prices for the model could start at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift have commenced for an amount of 21,000.

The Tata Punch will be powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The latter will also get a traction pro mode. We have driven the Punch and our review is now live, which you can read here.

In terms of features, the upcoming Tata Punch will come equipped with a split headlamp design, fog lights, contrast-coloured ORVMs, LED tail lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, a seven-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, an instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz, drive modes, engine start-stop button, a cooled glove-box, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

The Tata Punch will be offered in four variants including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, the variant-wise features of which can be read here. Customers will also be able to choose from seven colour options including Orcus White, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Tornado Blue, and Calypso Red. Also on offer will be a contrast white or black roof.