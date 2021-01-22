CarWale
    Renault expands to over 500 sales touchpoints in India

    Jay Shah

    The French carmaker, Renault has announced that it opened over 120 new sales and service touchpoints in the country in the last calendar year. Out of these, more than 40 touchpoints were inaugurated only in the month of December 2020. 

    With the addition of these new dealerships, Renault’s footprint has now broadened to more than 500 sales and 475 service touchpoints, including over 200 workshop-on-wheels across the nation. The new showroom facilities are now functional in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. 

    The current portfolio of Renault in India consists of the Triber, Kwid, and the Duster. The company has also announced several discount benefits on these cars for the month of January. The entire details of the ongoing offers can be read here.

    Renault is also gearing up for the global unveil of its upcoming compact SUV – the Kiger, which is scheduled for 28 January. It will be based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins its recently launched cousin – the Nissan Magnite. We also expect the Kiger to be powered by the same 1.0-litre NA and turbo engine as seen on the Magnite. To know more about the upcoming Renault Kiger, click here. Renault could strategically price the Kiger as the Magnite heavily undercuts its rivals with an aggressive starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi.)

