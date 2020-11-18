Renault Kiger Compact SUV Concept revealed – What to expect?

Renault Kiger is the first all-new global product to be launched in India, followed by its debut in the international markets. The vehicle will be based on the CMFA+ platform that currently serves the Triber. The Kiger show car is a collaboration between the corporate design teams in France and Renault India design. The Kiger sub-four metre B-SUV will be introduced with an all-new global engine option. The production model will carry 80 per cent of the design highlights from the concept. Read below to find out more about the upcoming Renault Kiger sub-four metre SUV.

Design

The Renault Kiger features muscular styling elements in the form of a semi-floating roof with integrated spoiler flag drop, a sloping rear window, and tapered mirrors that are designed to resemble airplane wings. The vehicle highlights its sporty side with elements such as a double central exhaust system, double extractor, 19-inch wheels, roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and 210mm of ground clearance.

Colour change impression

Renault calls it ‘California Dream’ as well as ‘Aurora Borealis’, the colour option in the show car mysteriously changed colours to blue and purple hues, depending on the angle and light. Comprising of technical metallic grey with a hint of jungle green reflection, the body color establishes the stable design, with a hint of magic. While dynamic blue-green accents highlight the performance aspect.

Two-level lighting

The upcoming sub-four metre from Renault will get two-level of full LED headlights and a neon indicator light. At the rear, it gets an LED lighting signature that makes the car recognisable with double ‘C’ shaped taillights. Apart from distinctive design highlights, the Kiger will also offer modern smart technology with best-in-class features.

Engine

Renault has not revealed about the engine specification yet and it will be known in the days to come. Mechanically, the Renault Kiger is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that will be shared with the Magnite sub-four metre SUV. This engine produces 97bhp at 5,000rpm and 160Nm between 2,800-3,600rpm when mated to a five-speed manual unit, and at 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm when paired to a CVT unit.