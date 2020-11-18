Renault Kiger Concept breaks cover: Now in pictures

Renault’s all-new global product, the Kiger will be first launched in India, followed by its launch in international markets. The vehicle is based on the CMFA+ platform that currently underpins the Triber. The production-ready model of the Kiger will have about 80 per cent similarity to the concept version. The company claims that the Kiger will come loaded with several smart attributes and best-in-class features. Here are the design highlights of the upcoming Renault Kiger sub-four metre SUV, in-pictures.

The Renault Kiger is based on the CMFA+ platform that currently underpins the Triber. The vehicle has been jointly developed by the corporate design teams in France and Renault India design.

The vehicle gets a semi-floating roof with an integrated spoiler and a sloping rear window.

The tapered mirrors are designed like airplane wings. The vehicle rides on 19-inch wheels and will offer 210mm of ground clearance.

The Kiger will get two-level of full LED headlights and a neon indicator light.

At the rear, the LED lighting signature makes the car recognisable with double ‘C’ shaped tail lamps.

For an SUV stance, the Kiger gets heavily grooved tyres, roof rails, front and rear skid plates, and 210mm of ground clearance.