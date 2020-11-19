CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied testing on public roads

    Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied testing on public roads

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    11,356 Views
    Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied testing on public roads

    -The second generation Celerio will feature a revamped interior and exterior design

    -Likely to launch in early 2021 

    Maruti Suzuki has been working on the next generation Celerio and is likely to launch it next year. The spy images of the prototype have surfaced on the internet which reveals significant details with respect to the exterior and interiors of the upcoming hatchback. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Front View

    As per the spy shots, the Celerio looks more grown in size with bigger dimensions and increased ground clearance. While the prototype is largely covered under the sheets, we can spot a few details like the redesigned single slat front grille, headlights and bumpers. The fender-mounted turn indicators and steel rims suggest a lower-trim being tested. The rear of the test mule resembles the outgoing model with slightly bigger and newly designed tail lamps and bumper-mounted reflectors under the wraps. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Infotainment System

    While the images do give us a glimpse of the interiors, the actual dashboard and the cabin hides under the black sheets. However, we can spot the centre mounted gearstick which is unlike the dashboard one on the outgoing model. There is also a 12V power socket below the aircon controls. The instrument cluster also fits in a bigger multi-info display area behind the steering wheel.  The new generation Celerio is speculated to come with an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Steering Wheel

    The second-generation Celerio will be based on the carmaker’s ‘Heartect’ platform which also underpins the Wagon R and S-Presso. It will be powered by the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol motor making 67bhp and 90Nm torque with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. It is also likely to be offered with a CNG version. The Celerio is one of the most affordable options in the budget segment hatchbacks and will hold its position when launched next year against competitors like the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid

    Source

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 4.46 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Celerio X
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.41 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.21 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.32 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.13 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.98 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.80 - 7.50 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 26th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars