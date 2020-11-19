Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied testing on public roads

-The second generation Celerio will feature a revamped interior and exterior design

-Likely to launch in early 2021

Maruti Suzuki has been working on the next generation Celerio and is likely to launch it next year. The spy images of the prototype have surfaced on the internet which reveals significant details with respect to the exterior and interiors of the upcoming hatchback.

As per the spy shots, the Celerio looks more grown in size with bigger dimensions and increased ground clearance. While the prototype is largely covered under the sheets, we can spot a few details like the redesigned single slat front grille, headlights and bumpers. The fender-mounted turn indicators and steel rims suggest a lower-trim being tested. The rear of the test mule resembles the outgoing model with slightly bigger and newly designed tail lamps and bumper-mounted reflectors under the wraps.

While the images do give us a glimpse of the interiors, the actual dashboard and the cabin hides under the black sheets. However, we can spot the centre mounted gearstick which is unlike the dashboard one on the outgoing model. There is also a 12V power socket below the aircon controls. The instrument cluster also fits in a bigger multi-info display area behind the steering wheel. The new generation Celerio is speculated to come with an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The second-generation Celerio will be based on the carmaker’s ‘Heartect’ platform which also underpins the Wagon R and S-Presso. It will be powered by the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre K10B petrol motor making 67bhp and 90Nm torque with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. It is also likely to be offered with a CNG version. The Celerio is one of the most affordable options in the budget segment hatchbacks and will hold its position when launched next year against competitors like the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid.

