Renault announces discount offers for January 2021

- Renault Duster offered with the highest discount of Rs 65,000

- Benefits can be utilised only till 31 January, 2021

Renault India has listed the discount benefits on all its models for the month of January 2021. These offers are in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, loyalty, and exchange discounts. We give you model-wise details of all the ongoing advantages.

The Triber is one of the most affordable seven-seat sub-four-metre car which offers a 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission. Potential buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the AMT variants while the manual trims can be had with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Exchange benefit stands at Rs 30,000 for the AMT versions and Rs 20,000 for the manual variants. A unique rural offer of Rs 5,000 is available for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. A specific list of corporates and PSUs can also opt for Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

The Kwid is one the highest-selling car for Renault in India and was recently launched with a limited ‘Neotech Edition’ with a combination of Zanskar Blue and Moonlight Silver colour shade. Interested customers can avail Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 cash discount on the AMT and manual variants of the hatchback respectively, while an additional exchange and loyalty benefit can also be opted for Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The corporate and rural offer remains the same at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000.

The compact SUV – Duster had received a new heart in the form of a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. One can buy the new Duster with a corporate and rural offer of Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Additionally, loyalty benefits can be availed at Rs 15,000 and the exchange benefits include Rs 30,000 which is available only for the RXS and RXZ variants.