Porsche opens first of its kind design studio in Delhi

    Jay Shah

    970 Views
    - Located at Connaught Place, Delhi

    - First such design studio in India

    Porsche India has inaugurated a new, interactive, and first of its kind showroom in Delhi. The Porsche Studio Delhi is located at the Connaught Place and also supplements to the recently opened showroom in Gurugram. The visits to the studio are reserved only through pre-scheduled appointments. 

    The new Studio consists of a centre stage area featuring LED screens on the wall displaying the latest models from the German sports car manufacturer. The visitors can personalise their purchase in a dedicated configuration lab and trimming area. The trimming area exhibits the samples of exclusive materials which the customers can see and discuss for their purchase. 

    Next to the centre stage, Porsche has built a separate ‘Driver’s Club’. This space is equipped with large panorama screens where the owners can watch and interact on the latest videos from the carmaker. A private sales suite enables potential buyers to fully configure their dream car while being assisted by a salesperson. A special E-Performance corner enlightens on the latest and upcoming electric and hybrid models of the brand. The Heritage Wall presents the milestones achieved by Porsche’s unique history.

    Brand Head – Porsche India, Manolito Vujicic, describes the opening of Porsche Studio Delhi as an important pillar of the brand’s global Future Retail strategy, “It is an innovative and exciting new approach to interact with our Porsche family of customers and enthusiasts through a combination of personal interaction and the use of the latest technology. Displays and digital touchpoints offer diverse attractions beyond just products, ranging from heritage and lifestyle to the future of the brand.”

