CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Production-ready Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4 October

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,594 Views
    Production-ready Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4 October

    - To be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture)

    - Based on the Impact 2.0 design language

    - Likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

    Post much wait, Tata Motors will officially unveil the production-ready Punch in India on 4 October, 2021. The upcoming micro-SUV was spotted at the dealer yard and the prices for the same are likely to be announced soon. The vehicle will be available in both monotone and dual-tone colour options.

    The upcoming micro-SUV is built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. Visually, the vehicle gets eyebrow-styled LED DRLs and the main headlamps are positioned on the bumper. The fog lamps are positioned in the lower half of the bumper. The vehicle gets a black cladding all around the vehicle to accentuate the SUV character. The dual-tone option gets a contrasting black roof and black ORVMs. As for the rear, it gets chrome finished Punch lettering on the boot and a distinctive tri-arrow pattern in the LED taillights. Furthermore, the vehicle gets a high mount stop lamp that adds to its sporty character.

    As for the interior, the vehicle will offer a practical and functional dashboard. The vehicle will also get a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls and a semi-digital instrument cluster which is shared with the Altroz. The Tata Punch gets a free-standing Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, which is positioned above the centre air vents. 

    Mechanically, the upcoming Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. To learn more about the Tata Punch, click here

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Force Gurkha accessories detailed
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31688 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha New

    Force Motors Gurkha New

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 27th September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31688 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4 October