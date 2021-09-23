Production-ready Tata Punch to be unveiled on 4 October

- To be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture)

- Based on the Impact 2.0 design language

- Likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Post much wait, Tata Motors will officially unveil the production-ready Punch in India on 4 October, 2021. The upcoming micro-SUV was spotted at the dealer yard and the prices for the same are likely to be announced soon. The vehicle will be available in both monotone and dual-tone colour options.

The upcoming micro-SUV is built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. Visually, the vehicle gets eyebrow-styled LED DRLs and the main headlamps are positioned on the bumper. The fog lamps are positioned in the lower half of the bumper. The vehicle gets a black cladding all around the vehicle to accentuate the SUV character. The dual-tone option gets a contrasting black roof and black ORVMs. As for the rear, it gets chrome finished Punch lettering on the boot and a distinctive tri-arrow pattern in the LED taillights. Furthermore, the vehicle gets a high mount stop lamp that adds to its sporty character.

As for the interior, the vehicle will offer a practical and functional dashboard. The vehicle will also get a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls and a semi-digital instrument cluster which is shared with the Altroz. The Tata Punch gets a free-standing Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, which is positioned above the centre air vents.

Mechanically, the upcoming Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. To learn more about the Tata Punch, click here.