    Production spec Renault Kiger to be unveiled on 28 January

    Production spec Renault Kiger to be unveiled on 28 January

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Production spec Renault Kiger to be unveiled on 28 January

    -New B-SUV from Renault

    -Showcased in concept form in November

    The production-ready Renault Kiger will be officially unveiled on 28 January. This is Renault new B-segment competitor and will be offered with turbo petrol power. The concept car was unveiled in November giving us a preview of the French automaker’s player in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian car market.

    The Renault Kiger is a sister car to the Nissan Magnite and thus is expected to make use of the same engines and gearboxes as well as the features list. It will Renault’s second India specific model and will be produced alongside the Nissan Magnite at the Renault Nissan plant in Chennai.

    This car will be a significant launch for the automaker as it will take on the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V, Ford EcpSport, Mahindra XUV300 and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

    • Renault
    • Renault Kiger
    • Kiger
