    Porsche Cayenne surpasses 1 million units production milestone

    Porsche Cayenne surpasses 1 million units production milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Porsche Cayenne surpasses 1 million units production milestone

    - Production milestone unit of the Porsche Cayenne was delivered in Germany

    - The celebratory model was finished in a Carmine Red paint job

    German automobile manufacturer Porsche announced that the company has achieved the production milestone of 1 million units for the Cayenne SUV. The celebratory model recently rolled off the production line at Slovakia, finished in a shade of Carmine Red. The model was recently delivered to its owner in Germany.

    The folks at Stuttgart introduced the Porsche Cayenne to the world for the very first time back in 2002 at the Paris Motor Show. Spawning a history of over three generations, the latest iteration of the Cayenne made its entry into the Indian market in 2018, with a starting price of Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom. The model is currently offered in the country in three variants, known as the Cayenne Cayenne E-Hybrid, and the Cayenne Turbo.

    Powertrain options on the Porsche Cayenne sold in India include a 3.0-litre V6 petrol motor and a 4.0-litre V8 petrol mill. We recently drove another version of the Cayenne, known as the Cayenne Coupe, and you can read our detailed review here.

    Porsche Cayenne Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.46 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.50 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.38 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.43 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.39 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.44 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.33 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.35 Crore
