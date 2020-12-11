CarWale
    • Audi and Q Motorsport to participate in Dakar Rally in 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Audi to participate in the world’s toughest rally for the first time 

    - Q Motorsport and Audi will compete in the race together 

    German luxury car manufacturer, Audi will compete in the Dakar Rally for the first time in 2022 with a prototype. The company will participate in the world’s toughest cross-country rally in collaboration with the newly-founded Q Motorsport GmbH based in Trebur (Germany). 

    The Q Motorsport GmbH was founded by Sven Quandt and his two sons Thomas and Tobias Quandt. As a driver, Sven Quandt won the T1 Marathon Cup in 1998. In the same year, his team GECO Raid celebrated a 1-2-3 victory in the T1 classification of the Paris–Dakar Rally. From November 2002 to the end of 2004, Quandt was the head of the motorsport at Mitsubishi Motors. At the same time, he began to build up the X-raid Team, which celebrated five victories in the Dakar Rally and won the FIA World Cup for cross-country rallies 11 times. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Julius Seebach, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH and responsible for motorsport at Audi, said “By cooperating with Q Motorsport, we are sticking to our philosophy that has proven itself at Audi over many years. The development of the Dakar prototype with its innovative drivetrain concept is being carried out in-house. We are contesting the race together with an experienced partner. The Q Motorsport team contributes an enormous amount of specific experience from cross-country motorsport.”

    On behalf of Q Motorsport GmbH, Sven Quandt said, “With Q Motorsport, we want to break new ground in cross-country motorsport independently of and parallel to X-raid. The world is changing and the Dakar must also prove that it can be sustainable and continue to point the way forward. This is exactly what Q Motorsport wants to demonstrate together with Audi.”

