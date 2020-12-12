Mahindra offers an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on accessories for SUVs booked online

CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    - Discount of Rs 3,000 on the accessories is applicable only to online SUV bookings

    - Instant Cash Offer provides an additional discount of Rs 2,000 during vehicle exchange

    Car sales are usually slow towards the end of the year. In an effort to boost sales for Mahindra badged SUVs, the company has announced a range of discount offers across its product line up in the country. However, it is worth noting that the recently launched Mahindra Thar does not attract any special offers or discounts. To learn more about the applicable offers, click here. To further add value to new SUV purchases, the company is offering an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on accessories for online bookings. The offer is applicable on the Alturas G4, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, KUV100 NXT, Bolero, and the Marazzo

    The additional discount on accessory is applicable for online bookings of Mahindra vehicles between 1 December till 31 December, 2020. Additionally, online customers can also avail of the Instant Cash Offer, wherein they get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 during the exchange. To avail of this offer, customers need to visit the ‘Get Exchange’ section on the SYOUV website and provide all the mandatory vehicle information. The customers will then receive an email from the company with the offer details, which then can be redeemed at the dealership.

    Mahindra XUV300 Image
    Mahindra XUV300
    ₹ 7.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
