CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Petrol price crosses Rs 90 per litre mark in Mumbai; diesel stands at Rs 80 per litre

    Petrol price crosses Rs 90 per litre mark in Mumbai; diesel stands at Rs 80 per litre

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    168 Views
    Petrol price crosses Rs 90 per litre mark in Mumbai; diesel stands at Rs 80 per litre

    - Fuel prices have increased in the past few weeks

    - Indian Oil Corp recently launched 100 octane petrol, priced at Rs 160 per litre

    Fuel prices have witnessed a steady hike with each passing day for the past few weeks, and the prices have hit a new high. Petrol and diesel now cost Rs 90.30 and Rs 80.47 per litre, in Mumbai respectively.

    The fuel prices have witnessed a hike across the country, with customers in the national capital having to shell out Rs 83.71 and Rs 73.88 per litre of petrol and diesel, respectively. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol costs Rs 86.47 while a litre of diesel will set you back by Rs 78.27.

    In Kolkata, petrol is sold at Rs 85.15 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 77.41 per litre. These prices are effective as of 7 December, 2020. The price hike comes barely a few days after Indian Oil launched the country’s first 100 octane petrol, priced at Rs 160 per litre, details of which are available here.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.76 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • petrol price hike
    • Fuel prices
    • fuel price hike
    • diesel price hike
    • petrol price
    • diesel price
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.71 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.49 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars