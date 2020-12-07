Petrol price crosses Rs 90 per litre mark in Mumbai; diesel stands at Rs 80 per litre

- Fuel prices have increased in the past few weeks

- Indian Oil Corp recently launched 100 octane petrol, priced at Rs 160 per litre

Fuel prices have witnessed a steady hike with each passing day for the past few weeks, and the prices have hit a new high. Petrol and diesel now cost Rs 90.30 and Rs 80.47 per litre, in Mumbai respectively.

The fuel prices have witnessed a hike across the country, with customers in the national capital having to shell out Rs 83.71 and Rs 73.88 per litre of petrol and diesel, respectively. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol costs Rs 86.47 while a litre of diesel will set you back by Rs 78.27.

In Kolkata, petrol is sold at Rs 85.15 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 77.41 per litre. These prices are effective as of 7 December, 2020. The price hike comes barely a few days after Indian Oil launched the country’s first 100 octane petrol, priced at Rs 160 per litre, details of which are available here.