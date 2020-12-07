CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Magnite accumulates over 5,000 bookings within five days of launch

    Nissan Magnite accumulates over 5,000 bookings within five days of launch

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    21,043 Views
    Nissan Magnite accumulates over 5,000 bookings within five days of launch

    -XV and XV premium trims witness highest demand

    -40 per cent bookings received via the online portal

    Nissan India introduced the Magnite last week with an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Within just five days of its launch, the compact SUV has garnered over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings across the country. The booking amount is fixed for Rs 11,000 and to know more about the variant-wise price of the car, tap here.

    Out of the total bookings made, the top variants, XV and XV Premium amounts for 60 per cent of the lot. To read more about the variant-wise features of the Magnite, click here. The CVT transmission is exclusively available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and accounts to 30 per cent of the total bookings. Widely accepting the new normal, 40 per cent bookings made were through the digital channels of the brand. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The new Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. A 1.0-litre NA petrol making 70bhp and 96Nm torque and a more enthusiastic 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with an output of 97bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. The former is available only with a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter is coupled with a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission. We have driven the Magnite and you can read our review here.

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said “The All-New Nissan Magnite has received phenomenal response from the Indian consumers. Increasing footfalls and substantial bookings of the all-new Nissan Magnite has strengthened our belief that the “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV will be a game changing product for the discerning Indian customer. With an increased preference for the Top variants, it is evident that customers are looking for a global SUV that is safe, stylish and feature-rich, yet delivering best in class value proposition” 

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 4.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Nissan
    • Nissan Magnite
    • Magnite
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.56 Lakh
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars