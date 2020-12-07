Nissan Magnite accumulates over 5,000 bookings within five days of launch

-XV and XV premium trims witness highest demand

-40 per cent bookings received via the online portal

Nissan India introduced the Magnite last week with an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Within just five days of its launch, the compact SUV has garnered over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings across the country. The booking amount is fixed for Rs 11,000 and to know more about the variant-wise price of the car, tap here.

Out of the total bookings made, the top variants, XV and XV Premium amounts for 60 per cent of the lot. To read more about the variant-wise features of the Magnite, click here. The CVT transmission is exclusively available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and accounts to 30 per cent of the total bookings. Widely accepting the new normal, 40 per cent bookings made were through the digital channels of the brand.

The new Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. A 1.0-litre NA petrol making 70bhp and 96Nm torque and a more enthusiastic 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with an output of 97bhp and 160Nm of peak torque. The former is available only with a five-speed manual gearbox while the latter is coupled with a five-speed manual and a CVT transmission. We have driven the Magnite and you can read our review here.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said “The All-New Nissan Magnite has received phenomenal response from the Indian consumers. Increasing footfalls and substantial bookings of the all-new Nissan Magnite has strengthened our belief that the “Make in India, Make for the World” SUV will be a game changing product for the discerning Indian customer. With an increased preference for the Top variants, it is evident that customers are looking for a global SUV that is safe, stylish and feature-rich, yet delivering best in class value proposition”