    • 7 units of MG Gloster delivered in a day at Cochin

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    458 Views
    - MG Gloster is available in four variants

    - The model is sold out for 2020

    MG Motor India has delivered seven units of the Gloster full-size SUV in Cochin, Kerala. The model, which was launched in India in October 2020, was introduced with introductory prices starting at Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

    MG received 2,000 bookings for the Gloster following which the brand increased the prices of the seven-seater SUV, resulting in a hike of Rs 1 lakh. The company stated that the flagship model was sold out for the year. MG sold 627 units of the Fortuner and Endeavour rival last month, and you can read the complete sales report here.

    The MG Gloster is offered in four variants that include Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy, in six and seven-seat configurations. The model sources power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is available in two states of tune. These include a single-turbo diesel motor that produces 161bhp and 375Nm of torque, as well as a twin-turbo motor that produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. We have driven the Gloster, and to read our review, click here.

